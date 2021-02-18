You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TBT: Los Olivos Wine and Gift Shop, 1979
0 comments
featured

TBT: Los Olivos Wine and Gift Shop, 1979

  • Updated
  • 0
021821 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News archives

As published in the Thursday, Jan. 25, 1979, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

LOS OLIVOS WINE & GIFTS: Located across the street from the post office in Los Olivos, Los Olivos Wine and Gift Shop features a very large selection of the best in wines and beers. The shop is managed by Bob Lindquist and owned by John Ream. Over 60 beers, both domestic and imported, fill the coolers with a complete selection of wines. Coming events at The Los Olivos Wine and Gift Shop include wine appreciation courses, which should start around the end of February, and an expansion of the cheese department to include bulk cheeses. Check out the unique selection of premium varietal grape jellies and syrups ... they make great gifts. Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benita Wilson
Obituaries

Benita Wilson

Benita Wilson died on January 30, 2021, surrounded in love by her family. Benita was born Lillian Benita Davis, December 4, 1937, in Jacksonvi…

Charles Ego
Obituaries

Charles Ego

Age 102, died in Santa Barbara, CA, on 1/26/21. Preceded in death by wife Frances, son Charles, and daughter Mary Elizabeth. Survived by daugh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News