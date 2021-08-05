In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
Solvang residents were awakened in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 1926, by a series of explosions as four professional cracksmen blew open the town's post office safe. The robbers broke in through a rear window, stole the postmaster's strong box and rolled the small safe to a waiting automobile where it was tied to the running board with a large rope.
Evidently, the rope broke before they had gone far, and the safe fell to the side of Lompoc Road just at the outskirts of Solvang (present-day Mission Drive near Nykobing). Holes were drilled in the lock and loaded with nitroglycerin. It took three attempts before the door gave way in an explosion that carried it 115 feet from the scene and destroyed the safe contents.
Having a post office was an essential step in the creation of the town of Solvang. The town was founded in 1911 and on March 17, 1912, the first post office officially opened. Like the Solvang library, the post office was initially located in a corner of the Solvang Hotel where it served as a vital link with the outside world and services.
The post office was eventually moved from the hotel to the new bank building on Main Street. It remained there until 1925 when the building was destroyed by fire. The post office temporarily relocated into a residence south of Solvang Drug Store, until a dedicated building was erected in 1925 on Main Street (present-day Copenhagen Drive).
The post office was remodeled in 1941 and the building was practically reconstructed from the top to bottom. Work included moving the rows of postal boxes along the façade to the inside of the building. There was no in-town delivery and no rural routes. The Postal Service remains an essential link, transporting and delivering mail and critical goods on a daily basis. Today, Solvang has the only Danish-style post office in the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.