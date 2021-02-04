You have permission to edit this article.
TBT: Sparkling valley after continuous rains, 1973
TBT: Sparkling valley after continuous rains, 1973

As published in the Thursday, March. 1, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

SPARKLING VISTAS SURROUND VALLEY AFTER CONTINUOUS RAINS The rain has been falling in the Santa Ynez Valley about once a week for months, and the result is that the hills and mountains have turned as green a brilliant green as can be remembered in recent years. Over 20 inches of rain compared to under 6 inches last year at this time have fallen. This view from Rancho Laguna de San Francisco toward the mountains near Figueroa should be in living color as the dark greens of the oaks and shrub accentuates the light green of the fields and grassy slopes. Now, wildflowers are blossoming forth in splashes of yellows, reds, purples and oranges. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

