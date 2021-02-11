You have permission to edit this article.
TBT: Won't you be my valentine? 1983
TBT: Won't you be my valentine? 1983

021121 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archive

As published in the Thursday, Feb. 10, 1983, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

'WON'T YOU BE MY VALENTINE?' That's the question which will be at the top of the popularity ladder next Monday, which is Valentine's Day. Valley residents, no matter the age, will join for the Valentine's Day observance, including Ryan Myers, 6, who asks fellow Ballard School student Leslie Foss, 5, to be his valentine. 

 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

