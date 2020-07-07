'Technology is amazing': Monty Roberts' Flag Is Up Farms reports success of first virtual equine event

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Solvang-based horseman Monty Roberts switched gears, and with the assistance of Horse and Country TV’s Jonathan Rippon, under the direction of David Qualls, facilitated the region's third annual equine event, The Movement 2020, from Roberts' Flag Is Up Farms on June 21 through 23.

But this year was slightly different: They went virtual.

The Movement founder Debbie Roberts Loucks said event presenters Roberts, 85, and famous horsewoman Dr. Temple Grandin felt the event was too valuable to cancel this year.

In response to uncertain times, the two presenters, alongside other group members, designed a six-session virtual program with a united message "that horses bring hope to humanity."

Roberts explained that a number of people wrote in asking that they not cancel the event.