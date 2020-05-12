'Thank You Mrs. Wanda’: Bethania Preschool students gift teacher with surprise parade

A parade of vehicles adorned with brightly colored ribbon, balloons and banners that read "Thank You Mrs. Wanda" and "We Miss You," visited a special Buellton home on Friday evening.

Each car waited its turn to drive by Bethania Preschool teacher Wanda Piatt who was standing curbside at her residence, wearing a mask and individually greeting the wave of excited students.

Through car windows, the tiny students honored their teacher, handing over bouquets of flowers, gift bags, teddy bears and homemade signs.

"I thought she was going to just bring Justen by," Piatt said of the drive-by visit arranged by Rachel Van Pelt, mother to four-year-old student Justen, just a week earlier. "Then on Friday, I get a call from Rachael with her saying 'We're outside.'"

Piatt said she was looking forward to seeing just one of her students since it had been several weeks since the preschool was ordered to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As promised Justen and his mom arrived, but with a 15-car procession led by a blaring Santa Barbara Fire Station 31 engine and a local sheriff's deputy.

"First thing I see is a fire engine, and I thought someone in our neighborhood was hurt," Piatt said. "Then they started waving to me. And then I see this big procession of cars. I was floored – and speechless."

Van Pelt, a Bethania Preschool "graduate" 30 years ago, says she orchestrated the event to honor Piatt's excellence in teaching and to also give young students who were moving on to kindergarten next year to different schools, an opportunity to see their beloved "Mrs. Wanda."