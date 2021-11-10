While in the throes of a 10-month rebuild project at Solvang Festival Theater, Solvang Theaterfest has planned a series of live pop-up concerts in varying locations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley beginning Friday, Dec. 3.

The first live concert is slated for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and will feature Doctor Wu — an 11-piece Steely Dan tribute band from Los Angeles — on stage at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive in downtown Solvang.

According to a theater spokesman, Doctor Wu's live shows consist of Steely Dan's fan-favorite hits performed by three vocalists, eight-person rhythm and horn section, led by frontman Tony Egan.

Event gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Mask-wearing will be required at all times regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are $22 per person and are on sale at www.solvangtheaterfest.org

Hind Foundation boosts Solvang Festival Theater rebuild project with $400K grant

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments