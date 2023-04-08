According to the American Kennel Club, French bulldogs are currently the most popular dog breed in America.
Frenchies are the clowns of the dog world. Its compact size and big personality make it a popular choice for many families. However, the adorable squishy face that so many love, does not come without some serious health risks. That does not mean that a Frenchie cannot make an ideal pet, but being prepared for the commitment is important. A French bulldog will likely have a multitude of health issues throughout its life. An overview of the common problems may be of benefit to potential adopters.
To begin, French bulldogs are a brachycephalic breed, which means “short-headed.” Brachycephalic breeds have extremely short snouts and appear to be flat faced. This causes breathing issues, snoring, and makes the dog at high risk of heatstroke. The breed also has stenotic nares (tiny nostrils) which further exacerbate breathing difficulties. The wrinkles on the snout are prone to infections such as skin fold dermatitis and yeast infections. Brachycephalic breeds are also prone to eye issues due to the prominent “buggy” eyes. Risks include cherry eye (when the third eyelid protrudes outward, causing a pink bulge in the inner corner of the eye), proptose eye (where the eye balls pops out of its socket), and chronic dry eye. French Bulldogs also have a higher incidence of congenital deafness (meaning the puppies are born deaf).
Allergies are a common problem as well, which can cause chronic skin and ear infections. Finally, they are prone to joint issues such as hip and elbow dysplasia. If you are considering adopting a French bulldog, or if you already own one, there are medical treatments available to prevent or treat some of these concerns.
Breathing difficulties can be improved with a rhinoplasty or a “doggie nose job.” This surgery is most beneficial for young dogs. I generally recommend it during the routine spay/neuter. During this procedure, a cautery laser is used to surgically widen the dog’s nostrils. This procedure can reduce the occurrence of brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome. It also reduces snoring, which owners tend to enjoy. Recovery time is under a week and the cost of this procedure is minimal when combined with the spay/neuter.
Treatment of eye issues will depend on the problem. Cherry eyes can be surgically repaired or removed to solve the cosmetic issue, but maintenance eye medications are often needed. If a proptose eye occurs, surgery is required. The eye can be put back in place or may need to be removed, depending on the severity of the situation. Dry eye may need lifelong eye drops as well.
Ear issues may or may not be correctable. If a puppy is born deaf, this will be a lifelong problem. Hand signals can be used instead of verbal commands for training your puppy. Keeping your pet’s ears clean and free of infections will prevent scarring in the ear canal that can lead to gradual hearing loss. Allergies can be the cause of re-ccurrent ear infections.
Allergies are a source of frustration for many Frenchie owners. There are prescription foods available for food allergies. However, in most cases, allergies are environmental and can be almost impossible to eliminate. Monthly allergy injections provide control for most pets and there are daily pills that can be added if needed. In difficult to control cases, allergy testing can be done. A blood sample is taken and specific allergies can be identified. A serum is created specifically for the patient to desensitize the pet to specific allergens. The injections are initially given twice a week, then weekly, and eventually monthly over the course of a year. Despite all of these available treatments, allergies are frequently chronic and Frenchie owners needs to be prepared for the lifelong challenge they may face.
Wrinkles are cute, but they can cause problems. Skin infections are common in the folds of the skin where moisture can remain. Yeast and bacterial infections are common. Cleaning and drying skin folds can prevent infection. If the wrinkles extend into the tail area, tented vulvas sometimes occur. This means there is excess skin that extends over the vulva. In this case, a vulvoplasty (removal of excess skin around the vagina) can be of benefit. The extra skin fold forms a tent in the vaginal area, which can cause chronic urinary tract infections. Surgical correction can prevent this serious medical issue.
Finally, there is the risk of joint issues. The best thing an owner can do to prevent joint issues is to keep the dog at a proper weight. Many owners think bulldogs should be chubby and this is untrue. The additional pounds put extra stress on the joints and make dogs at a much higher risk of hip or elbow dysplasia. Your veterinarian can provide you with a calorie recommendation and evaluate if your Frenchie is at an appropriate weight.
French Bulldogs are wonderful dogs. They are compact, playful, energetic, forever puppies that are almost always friendly. They will make you laugh and bring lots of entertainment to your family. They are compact and sturdy which makes them great with children. However, as soon as you bring your puppy home, you may want to consider pet insurance. Odds are, you will become very close with your veterinarian. Pet insurance may be of benefit to lessen the financial stress that French Bulldogs cause to their families.