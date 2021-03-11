You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Alisal Ranchos ground breaking, 1967
Throwback Thursday: Alisal Ranchos ground breaking, 1967

031121 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, March 2, 1967, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

ALISAL RANCHOS GROUNDBREAKING Offering a spectacular view of the mountains and overlooking the Alisal Golf Course, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Rodenbaugh of Solvang have started construction on their home on Alisal Ranchos. The Rodenbaugh residence will be the first to be constructed on the 125-acre prestige development. Here, Mrs. Rodenbaugh turns the first shovel of dirt at the homesite. Looking on are Mickey Hanly, left, general contractor; Harold La Von, Alisal Ranch Resort manager, and Rodenbaugh. A bottle of Champagne hanging from the limb of an oak tree added a festive note to the occasion last Friday morning.

 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

