You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Andersen's starts 50th year
0 comments

Throwback Thursday: Andersen's starts 50th year

  • 0
012121 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Jan. 28, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

ANDERSEN'S STARTS 50TH YEAR Swinging into their 50th year of operation is Pea Soup Andersen's Restaurant in Buellton. The famed restaurant along Highway 101 serves over 1,000,000 customers a year and employs an average of 140 people full time. Started on Friday the 13th in June 1924 by Anton Andersen and his wife, Juliette, the restaurant was first called Andersen's Electric Cafe due to the prized possession, a new electric stove. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeanette Christensen
Obituaries

Jeanette Christensen

Our sweet Mom; Jeanette Christensen left us on December 30th, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with family at her side. Jeanette was born o…

William "Bill" W. Deputy
Obituaries

William "Bill" W. Deputy

William “Bill” W. Deputy, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. He is survived by the…

Obituaries

Thomas M. Johnson

Thomas M. Johnson, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara County, peacefully passed away on November 30, 2020, at the age of 76. Tom was born Ja…

Wilfried (Will) H. Noll
Obituaries

Wilfried (Will) H. Noll

Wilfried (Will) H. Noll of Beaumont, CA passed away on November 8, 2020 at age 81. He was born on September 2, 1939 in Heidelberg, Germany to …

Ruth Sharon Hopson DuBois
Obituaries

Ruth Sharon Hopson DuBois

Ruth Sharon Hopson DuBois, age 80, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on the afternoon of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News