Throwback Thursday: April Fools set-up, 1977

As published in the Thursday, March 31, 1977 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
SETTING THE SCENE FOR APRIL FOOLS DAY, this pair of Santa Ynez youngsters prepare to pull off a favorite trick on their family. Marie Chiapella, left and her brother, Peter, literally "salt" the sugar bowl and look forward to their families' reactions. Tomorrow (Friday) is April Fools Day and in the interest of public service, the Santa Ynez Valley News is officially warning Valley residents to look out for local pranksters.
