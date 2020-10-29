You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Buellton Blue Birds gather pumpkins
Throwback Thursday: Buellton Blue Birds gather pumpkins

102020 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Oct. 26, 1967 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Buellton Blue Birds Gather Pumpkins: Joining in for the gathering of Halloween pumpkins last Wednesday afternoon at the Bill Stevens fruit-vegetable stand on Baseline Avenue were Lori Evans, left, Kerry Soliz, Dominica Ortega, Kathy Anderson, Kathy Murphy, Georgena Shaw, Linda White and Laura Martinez. 

The pumpkin patch was raided last week in preparation for the big event of next week, Halloween. Wearing costumes that looked suspiciously like Blue Birds, a group of youngsters enjoyed an afternoon in the pumpkin patch choosing the very best biggest, fattest, tippiest for their very own.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

