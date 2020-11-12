Throwback Thursday: Cachuma hangs just below top of dam, 1973

As published in the Thursday, May 17, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
CACHUMA HANGS JUST BELOW TOP OF BRADBURY DAM PRIOR TO SPILLING TUESDAY: The crowds came out in force over the weekend as water rose to within 8 inches of the top. As the level slowly came up, water finally went over and the spillway took the inflow, sending down the Santa Ynez River to the sea, at 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was only the sixth time that the lake had been filled and spilled. The other years were 1958, 1959, 1962, 1967 and 1969. It was only two months ago that the lake began to fill after being at its lowest point since it first filled in 1958.
