Throwback Thursday: Canned Fresh Soup, 1951
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Canned Fresh Soup, 1951

As published in the Friday, April 6, 1951 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

CANNED FRESH SOUP, long a dream of housewives and dairymen, was brought a step closer to realization with successful application of a revolutionary new process to canning of split pea soup by Andersen's Foods, Inc., of Buellton and Santa Barbara. Shown in the above photo are split pea soup king Robert Andersen joining Eleanore Conte. Santa Barbara College student, inspecting a can of fresh split pea soup right off the assembly line while a robot-like electronic instrument panel keeps watch over canning operations.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

