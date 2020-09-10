You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Community Pool Open, 1966
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Community Pool Open, 1966

091020 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, June 16, 1966, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Coincident with the arrival of a mid-June heat wave and a roaring, uncontrollable fire in the Los Padres National Forest northeast of the Santa Ynez Valley, which aided materially in boosting area temperatures during the week, the Valley's community swimming pool at the Santa Ynez Valley High School opened last Saturday afternoon for public use.

Starting June 27, the pool will be used in the mornings for learn-to-swim classes as start of the summer recreation program. The pool will be open throughout the summer every afternoon for recreational swimming. Admission is 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

