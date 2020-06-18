Throwback Thursday: Father's Day Aebleskiver Breakfast, 1976

This Thursday's archive series was submitted by local genealogist Karen Harris, and was originally published in the Friday, June 17, 1976 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

FATHER'S DAY AEBLESKIVER BREAKFAST - Set for the Solvang Park, a Father's Day breakfast will be served Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 o'clock noon. On the menu will be Aebleskiver, Danish sausage, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast is being staged to benefit July Fourth Queen candidate Brenda Petersen, center, trying her hand at the art of Aebleskiver baking under the watchful eye of Arne Hansen, left, chairman of the event and Arne Larsen, co-chairman. The breakfast is open to the public and is being sponsored by the Danish lodges of the Santa Ynez Valley who are combining their fund-raising efforts on behalf of Miss Petersen.

+6 Denmark trip canceled for 2019 Solvang Danish Days winner Suzan Hamilton-Todd Suzan Hamilton-Todd's five-week European adventure was canceled due to travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

+6 Sweet memories: Birkholm's of Solvang looks back, readies for third generation takeover As tourists started to trickle into Solvang, Carl Birkholm Sr. expanded his business. In 1951, he opened the Birkholm’s Bakery location in Paaske’s Copenhagen Square, on Alisal Road. Soon, more than just Solvang visitors would be exposed to the Birkholm name.

+7 Judith Dale: 1920s Solvang - Becoming Danish Capital of America This is the bookend article to looking back at Buellton during the decade of the 1920s. This article looks at the establishment of Solvang during that same time.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0