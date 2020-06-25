Throwback Thursday: Favorite Books Contest Winner, 1965

As published in the Thursday, Nov. 11, 1965 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
FAVORITE BOOKS CONTEST WINNER, Four Santa Ynez Valley students received books as prizes in a Favorite Books Contest conducted as part of Children's Book Week last Saturday morning at the Solvang Library. Winners pictured receiving their prizes from Mrs. Arne Sorensen, president of the Solvang Friends of the Library are Kevin Merrill, left, Ballard School; Jack Marshall, Jonata School; Diane Daugherty, Solvang School, and Terri Harrell, Ballard School. The book awards were gifts of the Friends of the Library. The Solvang Library was filled with children who came to see the marionettes of Michael Loudon. His assistants were Debbie Johnson, Linda Carricaburu, and Lyn Patton. They presented "Hansel and Gretel." Mrs. John Liggett brought a group of children who are learning to speak English. Many of the children came dressed in a costume of their favorite storybook character.
