Throwback Thursday: Favorite Books Contest Winner, 1965
0 comments
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Favorite Books Contest Winner, 1965

  • 0

As published in the Thursday, Nov. 11, 1965 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

062520 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now

FAVORITE BOOKS CONTEST WINNER, Four Santa Ynez Valley students received books as prizes in a Favorite Books Contest conducted as part of Children's Book Week last Saturday morning at the Solvang Library. Winners pictured receiving their prizes from Mrs. Arne Sorensen, president of the Solvang Friends of the Library are Kevin Merrill, left, Ballard School; Jack Marshall, Jonata School; Diane Daugherty, Solvang School, and Terri Harrell, Ballard School. The book awards were gifts of the Friends of the Library. The Solvang Library was filled with children who came to see the marionettes of Michael Loudon. His assistants were Debbie Johnson, Linda Carricaburu, and Lyn Patton. They presented "Hansel and Gretel." Mrs. John Liggett brought a group of children who are learning to speak English. Many of the children came dressed in a costume of their favorite storybook character.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Man ready to move on from erratic ex-girlfriend
Columns

Dear Abby: Man ready to move on from erratic ex-girlfriend

DEAR ABBY: I am 19 and have been kicked out of my house. I'm grateful for everything my parents have done for me. My dad continues to compare me to my older siblings, although I'm the exact opposite of them. They are not going to college, they barely graduated from high school and continue to abuse alcohol and drugs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News