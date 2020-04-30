Throwback Thursday: Flower Project, 1955

FL0WER PROJECT Solvang-Buellton 4-H Club members and other youngsters of the community turned out last week to plant red and white zinnia seeds under the direction of Farm Advisor Jack Bivins at a plot behind Copenhagen Square. Here youngsters work on ground while Dr. Homer Walker and Mrs. Tony Nielsen, project leaders, hold the Danish flag. Bivins used the flag to set a pattern of seed planting. Zinnias will bloom in time for Danish Days next Aug. 6 and 7.