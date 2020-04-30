Throwback Thursday: Flower Project, 1955
Throwback Thursday: Flower Project, 1955

As published in the Thursday, April 15, 1955 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

FL0WER PROJECT Solvang-Buellton 4-H Club members and other youngsters of the community turned out last week to plant red and white zinnia seeds under the direction of Farm Advisor Jack Bivins at a plot behind Copenhagen Square. Here youngsters work on ground while Dr. Homer Walker and Mrs. Tony Nielsen, project leaders, hold the Danish flag. Bivins used the flag to set a pattern of seed planting. Zinnias will bloom in time for Danish Days next Aug. 6 and 7.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

