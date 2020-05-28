Throwback Thursday: Flower Time, 1956
Throwback Thursday: Flower Time, 1956

As published in the Friday, Sept. 26, 1956 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

FLOWER TIME Harvesting for seed of the Santa Ynez Valley's annual flower crop will get underway soon. Many of the Valley's fields are planted with zinnias, asters and daisies. Seen above admiring a cluster of white daisies in the field of H. G. Petersen on Buell Flat are Nancy McGuire, 7, left, her sister, Peggy, 4, and Helen Hoyer, 8. 

052820 Throwback Thursday

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

