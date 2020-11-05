You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Forms at Refugio Bridge lowered into place, 1973
Throwback Thursday: Forms at Refugio Bridge lowered into place, 1973

110520 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, May 17, 1973, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

FORMS AT REFUGIO BRIDGE LOWERED INTO PLACE: A crane drops one of the large plywood box forms into place as work progresses on schedule on the Highway 101 Refugio Canyon northbound bridge. The form allows the pouring of concrete to make hollow boxes in the box girder-designed bridge. The bridge is contracted by Martin E. Roe and Oscar K. Kringlen of Santa Barbara as a joint venture. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

