Throwback Thursday: Ground broken Sunday for Vets Memorial Building, 1936

This Thursday's archive series was submitted by local genealogist Karen Harris, and was originally published in the Friday, Feb. 28, 1936 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Actual Work Started Tuesday by Contractor Skytt On Local $38,000 Project

"Santa Ynez Valley Post 160 American Legion held a groundbreaking ceremony on the five-acre tract north of the Old Mission, the site of the new community Memorial building on Sunday morning.

"The ceremony was opened by Walter L. Hanson, commander of the Post, who made a short talk in reference to the building, as being a perpetual memorial to the comrades who died in their country’s service, and to those who offered their lives during the war.

"Past Commander George Petersen broke the ground with a new “gold spade” secured for the occasion. Commander Walter Hanson dedicated the ground in the name of the American Legion and the Santa Ynez Valley Post, signifying that the work of erecting a memorial building here had started.

"Mrs. Gerda Ross, president of the Auxiliary, gave a few appropriate remarks for the ground-breaking ceremonial.

"Jack Ross, chaplain, gave the blessing, and gave a tribute to the departed comrades in whose memory the edifice will be erected.

"John Frame, president of the Solvang Business Men’s association, gave some fitting remarks, in which he said:

“As chairman of the Solvang Business Men’s association it falls to my lot to say a few words at this important and interesting ceremony and I am very pleased and happy to do this.