You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Halloween Mood, 1959
0 comments

Throwback Thursday: Halloween Mood, 1959

  • 0
101520 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Oct. 30, 1959, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

HALLOWEEN MOOD: The jack-o'-lantern displays a broad grin but April Norfleet, 11, left, and her sister, Victoria, 7, of Santa Ynez exhibit signs of being scared of the approach of witches and goblins on Halloween in the Santa Ynez Valley. Elementary school youngsters will join for costume parades and parties today and trick-or-treat rounds tomorrow night. Teenagers of the Valley will gather for party and dance tomorrow night at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benjamin Harry Etling, Sr.
Obituaries

Benjamin Harry Etling, Sr.

Benjamin Harry Etling Sr. passed away September 28, 2020, at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, from pneumonia. Survivors include his sons Ben…

Obituaries

Linda Morse Wedel (Stohler)

Linda Morse Wedel (Stohler) finally had to put away her suitcase and say a final good-bye to family and friends. After months of fighting Creu…

Helen Casanova
Obituaries

Helen Casanova

Helen was born on the de la Cuesta ranch In the Santa Ynez Valley on November 15th, 1928, to Frank and Elizabeth Gonzalez. She graduated from …

Cameron Rasmussen
Obituaries

Cameron Rasmussen

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Cameron Anne Rasmussen passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News