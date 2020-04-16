Throwback Thursday: Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Solvang, 1976

Kirsten Jensen, right, of the local Rebild Park Society Chapter is shown accepting a check from Zel Canter to be applied to the Hans Christian Andersen bust fund. The bust, an exact copy of the one above, now on display in the Security Pacific National Bank lobby, has been cast in bronze in Copenhagen and is now on its way to Solvang. It will be placed on permanent exhibit in the Solvang Park upon arrival. The Rebild Society is currently sponsoring a campaign to raise funds for the project.