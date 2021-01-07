Throwback Thursday: Happy New Year, 1960

As published in the Friday, Dec. 30, 1960, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
HAPPY NEW YEAR! Gregg Henning, 1-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Henning of Solvang, typifies the arrival of the new year as he sings out what well could be a stanza from "Auld Lang Syne" to celebrate the coming of 1961. New Year's Eve in the Valley will be marked by public dances, organizational festivities, home parties and traditional church rites on New Year's Day.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
