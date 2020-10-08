You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Harvesting of walnut crop in full swing, 1955
Throwback Thursday: Harvesting of walnut crop in full swing, 1955

As published in the Friday, Oct. 28, 1955, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

WALNUT TIME: Sack upon sack of freshly harvested walnuts from Santa Ynez Valley orchards are leaving here daily for grading and processing at the Goleta packing house of the Santa Barbara County Walnut Growers Association.

The harvest of the Valley's 1955 walnut crop is now in full swing. Gathering in of the nuts from orchards in this area is always about two or three weeks later than it is in other parts of the county due to the cooler climate here and later maturing of the crop.

Although the yield from Valley walnut trees will be about the same this year as last, the quality is expected to be slightly below that of previous years. As it was throughout the state, the crop here was damaged by the heat spell which hit the area the latter part of August.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

