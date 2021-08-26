The following story archives on infectious disease were published in the Santa Ynez Valley News between 1926 and 1928. The information was gathered by local genealogist Karen Harris.
Friday, July 30, 1926: "One Case Scarlet Fever in Solvang; Strict Quarantine"
Harrison, small son of Mr. and Mrs. S. H. Lyons, of Solvang, is confined to his home with scarlet fever which he contracted from some unknown carrier a week ago, and the home has been held under strict quarantine since the early diagnosis of the case.
Dr. Hanze was called in last Sunday to see the little fellow and immediately placed the home under quarantine, and gave the other members of the household a “shot” of anti-toxin to prevent spread of the disease. Harrison is progressing very nicely, and although the quarantine will not be lifted for several weeks, he is expected to be able to be up and about the place in a few days.
Two other homes in Solvang were placed under temporary quarantine by Dr. Hanze this week, awaiting developments. Mrs. Ibsen’s little daughter and a little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. L. Powell were held under temporary restraint for a few days. However, neither of these cases proved to be scarlet fever, and both the youngsters have regained their normal health and the quarantine has been lifted.
As usual, many unfounded rumors have accompanied this case of contagious disease but Dr. Hanze stated yesterday that there was no cause for any alarm over the disease becoming an epidemic. Dr. Hanze has used every precaution against the spread of the fever, and it is unlikely that any other cases will develop.
Friday, Oct. 22, 1926: "Eight Cases Smallpox"
Eight cases are now being held for smallpox in the Valley. Although this epidemic was for two weeks running wild before being called to the attention of the local health officer, it is now believed to be under control. No chances are being taken and all cases showing any tendency toward this dreaded disease are being quarantine for two weeks to cover the incubation period of 12 to 14 days.
All public affairs are being canceled with the exception of the high school in Santa Ynez. The operation of the high school continues because 97% of the school has been vaccinated and, consequently, they have the matter under control there.
Dr. Hanze says that all school children are being vaccinated free of charge and urges the need of all others who have not been vaccinated to tend to the matter before the epidemic is spread. Dr. Hanze and Misa Waterman, county school nurse, were busy Monday at the Santa Ynez grammar school vaccinating the school children. They will be at the Ynez school today.
Those held under quarantine at present are the Will Murphy family, the John Murphy family, and the Frank Torrence family. Two other suspected cases being held for quarantine for two weeks are Edward Murphy and Margaret Camargo. Two special deputy sheriffs have been placed on duty in the infected territory to see that quarantine regulations are kept to the letter of the law.
Friday, Oct. 22, 1926: "High School News"
All but two students who had not been successfully vaccinated within the last five years have been vaccinated recently because of the smallpox that is in the Valley now. Those who were not vaccinated were excluded from school because this was the order that came from authorities in Los Angeles. But by being vaccinated the excluded students may resume their studies.
Friday, Oct. 29, 1926: "Epidemics Are Now Under Control"
Due to the continuation of smallpox and an added few light cases of scarlet fever it has been found advisable by Dr. Hanze to close down the high school for another week, as well as the other schools in the Valley, including Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Olivos and Ballard.
There is one more case of smallpox. Margaret Camargo and two more cases held in suspicion. Nevertheless, Dr. Hanze feels the need to still be careful even though he believes the epidemic is under control. And since there are a few light cases of scarlet fever in Solvang, he finds it advisable to close all public gathering, including the F. M. B. Amusement Circus that was to be in Solvang over the weekend.
Mrs. Westcott of Santa Ynez is being held under suspicion of smallpox.
Those in Solvang under quarantine for scarlet fever are Jean Lyons, Leo Ross Jr., Edna Christensen and Harry Hoyer. On account of the mildness of the disease, Dr. Hanze feels that he has it practically under control. The cases are all very light. All suspicious cases have also been quarantined for the incubation period and the other cases for a month. There are no severe cases in town.
Dr. Hanze is administering scarlet fever anti-toxin, which is the very latest and last word in scarlet fever control. Dr. Hanze has plenty of serum now on hand to meet any emergency that is apt to spring up from the present epidemic.
Friday, Nov. 5, 1926: Visitors shorten visit in Solvang due to smallpox and scarlet fever scare
P. D. Hanley and family were visitors in Solvang the past week. They intended to spend their vacation here but when they found the Valley in the throes of a smallpox and scarlet fever scare they made their duration of time here short and turned around and went home.
Friday, Nov. 5, 1926: "Quarantine Now Lifted"
Dr. Hanze Lifts Ban On All Public Gatherings; Schools Will Open; Authorities Urge That All Children Should Be Vaccinated
After a serious illness of near pneumonia since last Monday in the St. Francis hospital in Santa Barbara, Dr. Hanze has practically by force been allowed to return to his duties in the Valley, returning to Solvang on Thursday, bringing his wife — who has for three months been ill in the St. Francis Hospital — back with him. Dr. Hanze will again assume all duties in the usual way and we are hoping that he will fully recover from his recent illness.
Lifts Ban On Gatherings
The ban on public gatherings has been lifted and all the schools will reopen on Monday, given there being no new cases of either smallpox or scarlet fever in the Valley. The several suspects held in quarantine have been released. Mrs. Westcott and Edward Murphy have been released as suspects having found no evidence of smallpox in either of their cases. The remaining cases of smallpox and scarlet fever will continue under quarantine for the month.
Will Burn Books
All books that have been taken out of the library can now be returned. Those books that have been in homes where there has been smallpox or scarlet fever cases are to be returned to the library and the librarian will in turn given them over to Dr. Hanze, that are by requirements, are not to be burned by anyone not properly authorized to do so, and to do so will make them liable for the cost of the books. This also applies to school books as well.
Fumigating will be attended to in the homes where the epidemics have prevailed and the schools will be attended to by the teachers. All schoolchildren that have not been vaccinated in a period of five years should be vaccinated before the opening of school. Dr. Hanze has vaccinated close to 300 persons and it is hoped that no one will be missed that should at this time be vaccinated.
Friday, Dec. 3, 1926: "Scarlet Fever Case"
Little Elna Roth was quarantined for scarlet fever last week. Hers is the only case in the Valley.
Friday, Nov. 4, 1927: Children Given Diphtheria Serum
Every child in the Jonata school took the treatment of diphtheria. The serum is administered in three weekly doses. One-hundred-and-ten from Santa Ynez and vicinity submitted to the treatment when it was given last month. This includes children from the high school as well as the grammar school, and a few adults and preschool-aged children. Special care ought to be taken by those who have had the treatments not to expose themselves to persons having or suspected of having diphtheria as immunity develops slowly. Six months or a year is necessary after the anti-toxin is given to render the subject entirely safe.
Friday, Nov. 11, 1927: "Health Officials Laud Cooperation of Schools"
Dr. F. G. Crandall, county health officer, and Mrs. R. Chisholm, county nurse, who have been engaged for the past few weeks in the schools of the Valley administering diphtheria preventive to the schoolchildren, were very high in their commendation of the wonderful cooperation in this work.
Special mention was given to the Solvang and Buellton schools.
Friday, Aug. 10, 1928: Health Officer Issues His Report
Dr. F. G. Crandall, health officer of Santa Barbara County has issued his annual report for the year ending June 30, 1928. The following is a summary of the activities of the department:
Communicable Disease Control: The health officer and nurses have made visits to 1,255 cases or contacts of contagious disease and 445 cases of carriers have been isolated or quarantined. It has been necessary to exclude 438 children from school for contagious diseases in order to protect the well children attending school. The health officer and nurses have made routine inspection of 9,006 schoolchildren in order to exclude any child with suspicious symptoms with as little danger to the other children as possible. In connection with this work, 190 throat cultures have been taken to diagnose or release cases of diphtheria with 42 positive results.
Immunization: The health officer and nurses have visited every school in the county outside of the incorporated cities and have given complete diphtheria administrations to 2,800 schoolchildren, as well as preschoolers and infants. We averaged at least four visits to each school on this work. The cost to the county has been about 10 cents per child. The result is that over 2,800 children are protected against diphtheria for life, a disease which causes each year over 20,000 deaths in the United States. In addition, 15 people were given typhoid vaccine and 33 people were vaccinated against smallpox, and 160 infants and preschool children vaccinated for whooping cough. Twenty-one treatments of diphtheria anti-toxin were given to cases or contacts of diphtheria.
Public Health Nursing: The nurses made 140 visits to expectant mothers and gave advice to 71 mothers. Well baby conferences were held throughout the county and 392 infants and preschool children were examined by the health officer and other physicians. The nurses made 548 visits following up these cases. As a result 27 infants had physical defects corrected, and 111 preschool corrections. As many as 1,884 school children were examined of which 1,729 were found to be defective and the total number of defects of this group were approximately 4,234. The nurses made 1,175 home visits to these schoolchildren, and as a result, 586 schoolchildren have had their defects corrected as well as four adult corrections.
Sanitation: A sanitary inspector was added to the staff of this department about Feb. 1, and the health officer and sanitary inspector have made the following inspections: Private premises, 179, and public premises, such as schools, camps, etc., 468, and 44 dairies have been inspected; 445 food-handling or food-producing places have been inspected. The nuisances corrected total 145. It has only been necessary to take three cases for violation of sanitary laws into court. Two of these cases were given a suspension notice and conditions were corrected, and the other case was fined $250 for selling meat which had not been properly inspected. Forty-one food-handling places have been radically improved. Over $20,000 has been spent by the owners of these places to alter and rebuild so that places were made sanitary. As many as 531 places are being given a routine sanitary inspection in the county. Dairies are being regularly inspected and milk samples taken.
Nov. 9, 1928: "Sickness Closes Schools"
Because of the flu epidemic, Buellton and Solvang schools have been closed this week. The schools in Santa Maria have also been closed and most of the schools are expected to reopen Monday.
The Armistice party for the Legionnaires and families has been postponed.
It is reported that the flu has spread all over the county and there are a great many cases, but none of them has so far appeared to be severe.
