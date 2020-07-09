You are the owner of this article.
Throwback Thursday: Kids Fishing Day, 1955
Throwback Thursday: Kids Fishing Day, 1955

As published in the Friday, May 6, 1955 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

KID'S FISHING DAY Despite the rainy weekend weather, youthful anglers of the Valley turned out last Saturday to try their luck for trout at the Sanja Cota Creek. Portion of creek had been planted by State in cooperation with Valley Sportsmen's Club for fishing by youngsters. Here, Art Wilmore and Henry Guidotti cast their lines while other boys and girls can be seen in background. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

