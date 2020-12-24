You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Los Padres abandoned mine, 1972
Throwback Thursday: Los Padres abandoned mine, 1972

As published in the Thursday, Sept. 7, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

ABANDONED MINE INTERESTING FIND FOR LOS PADRES FOREST HIKERS Two young Valley boys take a thorough look at one of the old abandoned mines in Los Padres National Forest. The area is cross-hatched with old "digs," some in still recognizable condition, such as this one on the White Rock Trail, and some completely wiped from the face of the earth. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

+2
Julia McHugh: WWII Japanese submarine harries coastline, shells Ellwood
Julia McHugh: WWII Japanese submarine harries coastline, shells Ellwood

  • Updated

Just days following the attack on Pearl Harbor, nine Imperial Japanese Navy submarines were already plying West Coast shipping lanes hunting U.S. merchant ships. Spread between Los Angeles, Santa Francisco, the Columbia River, and Seattle, each I-type submarine was over 355-feet long, carried 18 torpedoes, held 94 to 100 men.

+4
Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Santa Ynez Valley holiday cheer, to go
Anna Ferguson-Sparks: Santa Ynez Valley holiday cheer, to go

  • Updated

Although homebound for the holidays, food, gifts and especially, good “cheers”, are still in order. In lieu of hosting a large holiday cocktail party, spend that precious dough on yourselves – while giving back to local businesses who need our support now, more than ever, during the stay-at-home order.

Mary Ann Foss
Mary Ann Foss

Mary Ann was born April 23, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois and on November 25, 2020 God called for her and the angels quickly swooped her up to Heaven.

