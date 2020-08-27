You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Mission Santa Inés Restoration Drive, 1934
0 comments

Throwback Thursday: Mission Santa Inés Restoration Drive, 1934

  • 0
082720 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Sept. 7, 1934, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

An enthusiastic meeting of committee chairmen of Los Amigos de Santa Inés was held at the Old Mission on Wednesday. Additional plans for the pageant-barbecue on the Mission's 130th birthday, Sept. 16, were crystallized.

Reports from Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Guadalupe offered renewed assurance that the movement to restore the historic valley missions is truly countywide and under full speed ahead toward the complete rehabilitation of these historic landmarks.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jerry Maurice Brown
Obituaries

Jerry Maurice Brown

  • Updated

Jerry Maurice Brown died July 30, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Maurice and Mary Brown.…

James Halvorson
Obituaries

James Halvorson

James Halvorson went to the Lord on July 16. He was born on June 4 1972 to Thomas & Phyllis Halvorson. Sisters Joanna & Jeanie and bro…

Mario de los Cobos
Obituaries

Mario de los Cobos

  • Updated

Mario (Marty) was born July 6th, 1942 to Mario M. and Guadalupe Celaya de los Cobos in Calexico, California. Marty lived his early years in Lo…

Erma Honeyman Lawton
Obituaries

Erma Honeyman Lawton

  • Updated

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our mom, ERMA HONEYMAN LAWTON on August 10, 2020. Many of you will remember her …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News