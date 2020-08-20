You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: New Alisal Lounge, 1958
0 comments
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: New Alisal Lounge, 1958

  • 0
082020 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, May 2, 1958, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

NEW ALISAL LOUNGE After a slowdown due to the heavy winter rains, rapid progress is being made on construction of the Alisal Golf Course lounge pictured above. The new facility, due for completion about the middle of June, will contain a lounge, snack bar, men's and women's lockers, and a bar. Mrs. Bill Train, wife of the Alisal pro, and their 11-month-old daughter, Debbie, are seen relaxing near the new building located under large oaks adjacent to the 18th green, putting green, driving range and pro shop. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grace Cota
Obituaries

Grace Cota

  • Updated

Grace Cota, long time resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, passed away on July 4. Grace was known in the valley as the Newspaper Lady. Retiring …

CAPA Pet of the Week: Toa
Pets

CAPA Pet of the Week: Toa

During the month of August, all adoption fees are waived for the “Clear the Shelters” event in partnership with NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, GreaterGood.org, and Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Mario de los Cobos
Obituaries

Mario de los Cobos

  • Updated

Mario (Marty) was born July 6th, 1942 to Mario M. and Guadalupe Celaya de los Cobos in Calexico, California. Marty lived his early years in Lo…

Jerry Maurice Brown
Obituaries

Jerry Maurice Brown

  • Updated

Jerry Maurice Brown died July 30, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Maurice and Mary Brown.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News