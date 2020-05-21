Throwback Thursday: New Buellton Fire Station, 1965
As published in the Thursday, June 10, 1965 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Finishing touches are being applied to the Santa Barbara County Fire Station No. 3 project in Buellton and the new facility, replacing the one at Jonata north of Buellton, is expected to be ready for use the latter part of July or early August. The new fire station and four residential units for married firemen and their families was constructed by the Santa Barbara firm of Clyde, Reid, Riley, Inc., at. a cost of $139,800. It is situated behind the Buellton Community Services District building.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

