Throwback Thursday: Old Red Bridge, 1880-1953
Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Old Red Bridge, 1880-1953

012821 Elverhoj Installment #3

The Old Red Bridge River is shown flooded by the Santa Ynez River.

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Elverhoj Museum of History and Art

In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.

The Old Red Bridge, 1880-1953: When Solvang was founded, Buellton didn’t exist and Gaviota Road (present-day Alisal Road to the top of the Nojoqui Grade) was the main connection for those traveling to and from the South Coast. It was a narrow and twisting road with its terminus point in Solvang at Lompoc Road (present-day Mission Drive).

The bridge spanning the Santa Ynez River was built in 1880 and was affectionately known as the Old Red Bridge. It was the only means of crossing the river during the winter months. When the river raged, no one could get to or from the South Coast.

As the area grew, a wider and more modern thoroughfare was needed. A concrete bridge was built over the river in Buellton, and the San Lucas Bridge was constructed on the San Marcos Pass. Those bridges, along with improvements to Highway 101 in the 1930s, significantly changed the nature of Solvang by moving traffic away from downtown.

The Old Red Bridge was dismantled in 1953.

 

