Throwback Thursday: Painting Time, 1963
Throwback Thursday: Painting Time, 1963

As published in the Friday, March 22, 1963 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News.

PAINTING TIME As part of a general Spring spruce-up program at the Lake Cachuma recreation area, Col. Glenn Todd, concessionaire at the Cachuma Store, receives some advice from his son, Craig, 13, as Todd applies a bit of paint to the carved redwood sign in front of the store. Big program of improvement is underway at the park in preparation for the coming vacation season.  

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

