Throwback Thursday: Pine tree decorated by nature on Christmas

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 21, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
PINE TREE DECORATED BY NATURE FOR CHRISTMAS A lone pine stands atop Figueroa Mountain, adorned for the Christmas season by Mother Nature herself. A recent storm and cold spell brought several inches of snow to the San Rafael Mountains followed by chilly weather and bright sunlight. The combination makes for a Christmas tree that holds the Spirit of Christmas, unadorned by artificial glitter but shimmering with pure snow.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!