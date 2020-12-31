You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Pine tree decorated by nature on Christmas
0 comments
editor's pick

Throwback Thursday: Pine tree decorated by nature on Christmas

  • 0
123120 Throwback Thursday
Buy Now
SYV News Archives

As published in the Thursday, Dec. 21, 1972, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

PINE TREE DECORATED BY NATURE FOR CHRISTMAS A lone pine stands atop Figueroa Mountain, adorned for the Christmas season by Mother Nature herself. A recent storm and cold spell brought several inches of snow to the San Rafael Mountains followed by chilly weather and bright sunlight. The combination makes for a Christmas tree that holds the Spirit of Christmas, unadorned by artificial glitter but shimmering with pure snow. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barbara M. Albertoni
Obituaries

Barbara M. Albertoni

Our dear sweet Mom, Barbara M. Albertoni, passed suddenly, yet peacefully, on December 16, 2020 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital following a …

Ron Colone: Garbage day and neighborly influence
Ron Colone

Ron Colone: Garbage day and neighborly influence

  • Updated

Yesterday, I was getting ready to take out the trash and my wife said, “it’s blue this week,” meaning the blue recycling container. I wasn’t so sure about that, though, so I decided to step out and see what the neighbors were doing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News