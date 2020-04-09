Throwback Thursday: Reagans attend Easter church Rites in Ballard, 1983
As published in the Thursday, April 7, 1983 issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

Big, Big Surprise: The Easter morning solitude of the Ballard area ended early in the day, as the sound of large military helicopters flying overhead provided a clue to what was to be the biggest holiday event in the history of the tiny community.

040920 Throwback Thursday

President and Mrs. Reagan were escorted by Patti Cotter and Rev. Jeffrey Cotter to the entrance of the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church following the surprise appearance of the nation's first family at an Easter morning service.

And, as the pair of aircraft, Marine One and another chopper, landed near the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church along Alamo Pintado Road, it was clearly evident that President and Mrs. Reagan were about to make a surprise appearance at the 9:30 Easter services at the church.

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

