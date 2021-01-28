Throwback Thursday: Solvang founded, 1911

In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
SOLVANG FOUNDED: Solvang began as the dream of three Danish immigrants living in the Midwest. They were a part of the 19th century European exodus to the United States. The founders wanted to establish an agricultural town on the West Coast based on three deeply held principles: community, education and church.
In the photo, land agent Mads Freese is with Solvang founders P.P. Hornsyld, Benedict Nordentoft and J.M. Gregersen.
After an extensive land search in northern California, the founders arrived in the Santa Ynez Valley. The land they saw had once been part of the sprawling Mexican-era Rancho San Carlos de Jonata land grant. Later it had been purchased by R.T. Buell, who ranched it until a drought hit and he was forced in 1890 to sell 10,000 prime acres to the Santa Barbara Land and Development Co.
Even though the Santa Ynez Valley was then a remote area, the founders saw possibilities that made it a viable location for a new town and Danish folk school. The soil looked promising for agricultural production, the sizable Santa Ynez River flowed freely nearby and best of all, the price — $338,000 — was within their reach.
They incorporated their informal land search committee as the Danish American Colony. On Jan. 12, 1911, they signed an agreement offering a down payment of $5,000 and a promise to pay installments of $100,000 per year for three years.
Within a month, settlers began to arrive and a name was selected for the new town: Solvang, “sunny field” in Danish.
