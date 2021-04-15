Throwback Thursday: Solvang Lutheran Home Opens, 1953

In honor of Solvang's 110th anniversary year, the Santa Ynez Valley News will feature a series of weekly "Throwback Thursday" installments curated by the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art.
The retirement facility known today as Atterdag Village of Solvang was dedicated and put into operation as the nonprofit and nondenominational Solvang Lutheran Home on April 19, 1953.
The retirement home was built on donated land originally part of the Atterdag College campus, an educational and Danish cultural institution opened in 1914.
Although the Atterdag building still stood on the land, college activities had diminished over the years.
Initially, there were three residents, plus the manager and his wife, in the new six-room retirement facility. By the end of 1954, there were three buildings housing 17 residents. Meals for residents were cooked and served in Atterdag’s basement kitchen and dining room.
As the home grew through the years, Atterdag’s main building was ultimately left vacant, and in 1970, the decaying building was demolished.
In 2009, the Solvang Lutheran Home — now a full-scale continuing care retirement facility — changed its name to Atterdag Village of Solvang, paying homage to its iconic predecessor.
Over the decades, many former college and gymnastics students returned to the site of their youthful experiences to live in the retirement community.
