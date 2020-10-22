You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Story Hour Fun, 1962
Throwback Thursday: Story Hour Fun, 1962

102220 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, March 16, 1962, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

STORY HOUR FUN: A trio of Solvang Girl Scouts, members of Troop No. 149, Debbie Darling, 12, left, Monte Beth Miles, 12, and Jackie Hansen, 11, presented an original puppet show, "Sheri's Birthday Party," during last Saturday morning's story hour at the Solvang Branch Library. Solvang Girl Scouts help with story hours each week and entertained with the show as a special feature of Girl Scout Week. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

