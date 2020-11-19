You have permission to edit this article.
Throwback Thursday: Thanksgiving Thoughts, 1959
Throwback Thursday: Thanksgiving Thoughts, 1959

111920 Throwback Thursday
SYV News Archives

As published in the Friday, Nov. 20, 1959, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:

THANKSGIVING THOUGHTS: Joined by a young "gobbler," Rosemary Sarandria, 6, and Peter Tune, 5, of Ballard are ready for the celebration of Thanksgiving after filling their horns of plenty with some of the ingredients which will help make their holiday fare a festive occasion. Thanksgiving in the Valley will be marked by traditional church rites and family dinner gatherings. 

Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.

