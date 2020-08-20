Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars (copy)

Set priorities to ensure you use your time wisely this year. You have plenty to gain if you are persistent and open to new concepts. Freshen up your appearance to reflect what's trending and help you market yourself for projects you want to pursue. Aim to please.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get the lowdown before you make a move. It's essential to have a solid plan in place before you take on additional tasks. Listen to suggestions, and you'll find a way to keep everyone interested.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Push forward with poise. Stand tall, be bold and let your thoughts be known. It's time to step up and be innovative. Your ideas are sound, and will be met with support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your best to help. Offer your support, advice and experience to organizations, peers and your community. Refuse to let anything stand between you and doing what's right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take pride in what you do, and don't stop until you finish what you start. Your input, imagination and desire to do what's right will encourage you to make changes that will improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful what you say. Someone will be quick to twist your words around or offer misleading information. Stick close to home, and channel your energy into making domestic and personal improvements.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll be right on the mark when it comes to financial, legal or medical issues. A decision you make with a loved one will lead to a healthier, happier home environment. Embrace change, and make love a priority.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Slow down, go over recent events and rethink your strategy before moving forward. Anger will not help settle a problem, but a reasonable outlook will.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotions will surface and, if channeled correctly, can be used to your advantage. Show how passionate you are about your beliefs, concerns and prospects. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a deep breath and stay focused on what must accomplish. Keep close tabs on your health and emotional well-being. Maintain balance and composure when dealing with others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will encourage you to do things differently. Look over your options and do your best to reduce stress and anxiety. You have everything to gain if you are straightforward.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't leave anything to chance. Someone will misinterpret what you say or use emotional manipulation to get his or her way. Be blunt and get things done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend more time with a loved one. Work through differences, and figure out a way to make your life better. An opportunity will put you in an excellent position to make a good move.
