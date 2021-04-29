Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Honing your skills to suit your pursuit specifically will simplify the steps it takes to reach your destination. Refuse to let temptation lead you astray or the decisions someone makes entice you to be a follower rather than a leader. An innovative idea launched with thought and moderation will bring high returns.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take control, do the work yourself and take credit for your achievements. Don't limit what you can do. A disciplined, well-thought-out plan will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Realistic expectations will ease stress and prompt you to use your imagination to come up with unique ideas. Don't present what you have to offer until you have everything in place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A partnership may look inviting, but before you get started, make sure you share the same objective. Ulterior motives will interfere with the outcome. Don't jeopardize a friendship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Start channeling your energy into something worthwhile. Size up what you are trying to achieve, and put a plan in place that will encourage success. Let go of the past and move forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- The experience you have will help you recognize when it's best to make a change. Surround yourself with people who are heading in a similar direction. Personal growth is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Arguing is a waste of time. Distancing yourself from negative people will ease stress and encourage you to gravitate toward people who bring out the best in you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put a price tag on what you have to offer. If you devalue what you do, you will suffer a loss. Set the standard. Control whatever situation you face, and you will excel.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Do your research, sign up for a seminar and expand your knowledge. Don't depend on others to do things for you or tell you the truth. Take charge and do things your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Focus on comfort and convenience and who can help you achieve your goals. Nurturing a meaningful relationship will enhance your life. Make unique plans for two.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse something that isn't in your best interest. A change someone makes will confuse you. When in doubt, be direct, get the facts and deal with matters swiftly. Don't give in to temptation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't disregard an idea because it's unfamiliar. Take the plunge, and try something new. You'll discover something you enjoy doing. Control your emotions, and use your intelligence to get ahead.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Trying to initiate what you want to do won't be easy. Take time to prepare, strategize and eliminate any obstacles. Do things right the first time, and it will save you time and money.
