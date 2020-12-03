Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Avoid conversations that lead nowhere. A cut-and-dried approach will ensure that you reach your goal and build a better future. Learn from the past and forge ahead. Put your energy where it counts, and you will succeed. Choose peace over discord.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll accomplish the most if you work alone. An activity that will get you up and moving will prove inspirational. Set realistic goals, and you will achieve your expectations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do your part and make a difference. How you deal with others will affect your reputation and encourage a promotion. Your leadership ability will shine, and good recommendations will follow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't make changes because someone else does. Follow your heart, and do what's right and best for you. Speak your mind, and make it clear where you stand and what you plan to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to facts, figures and regulations. Pay attention to detail, and negotiate on your behalf. There is money to be made if you do things properly. Ask for help if you need it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your thoughts on hold. Stay focused on what you are trying to accomplish, and you will make headway. Don't let the actions of others cause uncertainty.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Show interest in what others do. You will reach a personal goal if you speak on your own behalf and negotiate positively. An improvement in a meaningful relationship will unfold.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't saddle yourself with someone's problems. If you let someone mislead you or come between you and your pursuits, you will have regrets. Put your needs first. Tend to your own business.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Handle business matters personally. A joint venture looks promising. A romantic gesture will prompt you to make a change that will improve your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Engage in activities that inspire you to get fit. Focus on things you love to do, and promote better relationships with friends and family. Speak up and do what you do best.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You have more opportunities than you realize. Take a closer look at your options, and distance yourself from people trying to push you in a direction you don't want to go.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Information you receive will change the way you handle personal and professional matters. Refuse to let anyone put you in an awkward position. If you want something, say so.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Focus more on your physical and emotional well-being and less on past events. Take action and get your responsibilities out of the way, then move on to something that inspires and motivates you.
