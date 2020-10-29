Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Persistence will pay off. You are overdue for a change that will inspire you to use your knowledge, skills and awareness to create a unique lifestyle that will benefit you as well as those who look up to you. Broaden your horizons.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- How you process and utilize information will affect how your day goes. When uncertainty sets in, ask questions and move on quickly. Don't waste precious time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the opportunity to make a change at home. Relax, spend time with a loved one or develop an intriguing idea. Personal improvements will lift your spirits and encourage romance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Avoid getting into a disagreement with someone who can influence the outcome of a project. Be sure to keep your distance when out and about. Focus on health and well-being.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone who appears to be out of control or demanding. Focus on physical improvements, earning more money and sticking to what works best for you. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change you encounter will turn out better than anticipated. An innovative idea you present will be well-received. Don't make promises until you are sure you can deliver.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't waste your time on people and things you cannot change. Choose positive outlets for your energy. Align yourself with people who share your beliefs. A partnership requires an adjustment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stick to your plans, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Take advantage of opportunities and stabilize your important relationships. Now's the time to take care of business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Distance yourself from drama and people who play mind games. Do your own thing. Trust in your skills and ability to get the job done. Beware of outsiders trying to muscle in.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't take chances. Be cautious when dealing with sensitive issues; someone will take advantage of you if you get into a dispute. Protect your assets.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Strive for perfection, do your own thing and stay away from people making unrealistic promises Use your intelligence to navigate your way to a safer and better future.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop worrying about what others do or think, and show strength and courage in the way you handle adversity. If you call the shots, success can be yours.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let someone pressure you into something that benefits them more than you. An adjustment to how you present yourself to others will show off your unique style. Romance is on the rise.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!