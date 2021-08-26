Gravitate toward what's practical this year instead of trying to do the impossible. Look for opportunities and bring about productive change that's tied to your long-term goals. Speak up and consider taking a unique approach to your professional pursuits. Channel your energy to bring the highest returns.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Mix business with pleasure, and you will make headway. The way you explain things to others will help you win favors and draw interest in what you are trying to achieve.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spending quality time with a loved one or friend will open up a passageway to new and exciting experiences. A demonstrative action will make a difference to someone who is waiting for a sign from you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop spinning your wheels and start putting your plans in motion. If you labor too long over things you cannot change, you'll miss an opportunity to make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't be so hard on yourself. Focus on what you can do to make your lifestyle sustainable. Refuse to get caught up in someone else's dream. Consider what makes you happy, then head in that direction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Get along with others. Someone will view your actions harshly if you upset a friend, relative or colleague. Pay attention to what's going on at home and make adjustments.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put together a budget that will encourage you to save for something special. How you handle your money will reflect your priorities. An opportunity to bring in extra cash looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get the facts before you share information. Once you clarify what's possible, bring about the changes that will allow you to take advantage of a situation that can make your life better.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You don't have to stand alone. Call on people you enjoy collaborating with and come up with a plan that will help you achieve your objective. Reach out to someone well-connected.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take advantage of an opportunity that can improve your position or help you find common ground with someone who thinks differently. You'll be able to convince others to do things your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Turn your attention to creative endeavors and away from anyone trying to meddle in your affairs. The less chatty you are, the easier it will be to avoid interference. Don't accommodate someone combative.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. A risk will put you in harm's way. When faced with uncertainty, let your intuition guide you toward safe ground and away from anyone who isn't respectful of others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Note how others respond to you and what you can do to enhance your relationships with friends and family. Make updates that help you remain up-to-date physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.