Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Be a leader, not a follower. Refuse to let the changes others make lead you astray or make you feel uncertain about what you want. Be smart regarding your associates, and let honesty and integrity be your guides when making tough decisions. Show compassion, but don't compromise your standards.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take your time. Don't feel pressured to act if you aren't ready or comfortable with others' requests. Be open about what you want and what you are willing to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep an open mind, but don't share your thoughts. Time is on your side, and good decisions will lead to a better future. Don't act in haste. Gather information and solicit advice.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- The tide is turning, and things are falling into place. Before you become complacent, take a closer look at the small but essential details. Play to win, not just to get by.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a chill pill before you engage with someone who is pushing your emotional buttons. If you back yourself into a corner, it will be challenging to find your way out. Keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Gather information, learn all you can and refuse to let anyone interfere with what you are trying to accomplish. If you lay down ground rules and express your plans intelligently, you'll excel.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Tend to partnerships and money matters, and assign responsibilities. As long as you control spending and are receptive to expert advice, you'll get to where you want to be.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll face problems with someone bullheaded. Before you take action, consider taking a peaceful approach. How you handle others will make the difference between failure and success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you want a change, be the one to make it happen. Uncertainty and confusion should be avoided. Be responsible, do a bang-up job and reap the reward. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Ideas you planted are starting to grow. Initiate a conversation with someone you'd like to work alongside. A change can be useful as long as you are practical about it. Accept the inevitable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep an open mind and your emotions under control. Tread carefully to avoid an no-win situation. Offer peace and love, not discord and chaos. A learning experience will include a friend.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make last-minute changes to documents, contracts or financial deals. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into something uncertain. Make decisions based on facts, figures and what's best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Problems will mount if you can't get along with a partner, friend or relative. Take a step back, assess the situation and look for a way to ensure that no one is taken advantage of.
