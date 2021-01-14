Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Be creative, and you'll develop an interesting way to make your home conducive to your lifestyle. Designate areas to work and play that will keep you and anyone you share space with content. Work to fulfill your dreams and maintain physical and emotional strength. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- An unexpected change will result if you have trouble making up your mind or you let your emotions take charge. Consider what you can do to ease stress and keep a loved one happy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep busy and do something constructive, and you'll avoid getting into a spat. Someone is likely to overreact or start something that could spin out of control.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone will give you the wrong impression. Don't believe everything you hear. Check facts, and you'll discover the best way to handle a change of plans. Put your energy where it will count the most.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Use your knowledge and insight to overcome adversity. Use discretion, and be clear and factual in your response to others' ideas. Don't give in to demands; just do what you can.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Not everyone will share your concerns or beliefs. Be open to suggestions, and use the information you get to assemble your thoughts and plans. If you want something done, be prepared to do the work yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Research, gather facts and proceed alone if necessary. Refuse to get involved in a scheme that sounds too good to be true. Say no to manipulative individuals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to creative projects and people you can trust to be honest with you. A change can be favorable if it doesn't entail joint endeavors or shared expenses. Don't take any risks.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't be confused by the changes someone makes. Adjust and keep heading in a direction that will benefit you. Use your charm and physical attributes to get what you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Invest more time and energy into your home and family. Set up schedules and projects that will help bring you closer to the people you love. Don't disregard someone's feelings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Less talk and more action will avert opposition. Take a disciplined approach to the way you deal with friends and family, and you will persuade everyone to pitch in and help. Don't go over budget.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An unanticipated change will leave you in a vulnerable position. A friend, relative or colleague will let you down or lead you astray. Take a moment to collect your thoughts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An opportunity to change direction will entice you, but before you jump from one thing to another, consider the consequences. If uncertainty is apparent, rethink your strategy.
