Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep life, love and your financial matters in perspective. Put a strategy in place to ensure you stick to your budget, and don't take on more than you can handle. You have so much to gain if you pay attention to detail and channel your energy wisely.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put greater emphasis on how you handle your money. Stay within your budget to ease stress. Quality time spent with someone you love will bring you closer together.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put energy behind your plans, and make your dreams come true. It's up to you to do the work; if you count on others, you'll be disappointed. Delve in, get things done and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Live up to your promises and explore new territory. Do the groundwork and broaden your outlook. An unusual opportunity is heading in your direction. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Assess your financial situation, then make adjustments. Listen to your heart. Be imaginative, and you'll come up with an inspired plan. A physical change will turn out better than anticipated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't fold under pressure. Shoot for the stars and walk away from unpredictable situations and people. Take ownership of your life, and do what makes you happy. Now's your time to shine!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Emotional manipulation will set you back. Walk away from questionable situations and unreliable people. Make personal changes that will contribute to your happiness. Live life your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Aim high, be productive and make your voice heard. Stand up for your rights and lead the way to greater happiness and potential gain. Stop observing and start doing. Don't fold under pressure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Explore possibilities. Make a point to revamp your lifestyle to include well-rounded fitness and diet routines. Follow your intuition, and you'll find a way to reach your goals.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Too many choices will confuse you. Question the motives of others before you agree to anything. Empty promises are likely. Rely on yourself. You will find the happiness you crave.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Fix up your digs and update your appearance. You'll make an impression on someone special. Don't depend on others, and question those who disapprove of you doing what's best for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take better care of yourself and your finances. Use your intelligence to ward off meddling or lousy advice. Do your research, follow your heart and make positive lifestyle adjustments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An emotional trap will lead to trouble. Resist temptation and focus on what's best for you. Self-improvement projects and long-term investments are favored. Don't let anyone take advantage of you.
