Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take the initiative if you want to get things done your way. Make sure a plan for a project you wish to pursue is appropriate. Having current information and paperwork will make your life easier. Leave nothing to chance if you want to enjoy success to the fullest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Spend more time with people who bring out the best in you. Motivation combined with desire will bring about positive change. Take care of details and live by the rules.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An opportunity coupled with hard work and enthusiasm will help you excel. Use your clout, connections and intelligence to orchestrate what you want to happen. Don't let yourself be strongarmed.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a close look at what's going on around you. Listen to the opposition and make assessments before you respond. A little charm mixed with the power of persuasion will help you win support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Step back. Use your experience and intelligence to figure out what's best for you. Refuse to let someone coerce you into something that will cause mayhem or cost you your position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Show everyone what you are capable of doing. Use your skills, originality and vision to encourage others to help you bring about change. Getting back to basics and sharing your feelings with a loved one will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Uncertainty will set in if you get involved in a joint venture. Reserve judgment, and don't lay your cash on the table prematurely. Make adjustments and take part only when you feel at ease.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to get caught in an emotional argument. Put your energy into making positive gains, improving your life and meaningful relationships, and committing to someone or something you want to pursue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your head down, and focus your energy on something meaningful to you. Whether it's learning something new, fixing up your space or starting a new hobby, the more you put in, the more you will get in return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop worrying about the inevitable, and focus on making your life better. Pack up what you don't need; get rid of the clutter and dead weight. The positive changes you make will lead to the freedom you desire.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Opportunity will come at a price. Weigh the pros and cons before you make a decision. Verify information and do the math before you take part in something that might put you at risk.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a different approach to the way you do things, and you'll get remarkable results. Think outside the box in order to turn a skill you have into a moneymaking project.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Nurture your relationships with friends, relatives and peers. Let go of situations that aren't working for you, and focus on what's possible. Liberate yourself through improvement.
