Christmas Day is getting closer and closer. That means that most of the decorations have been put up, and that parties and gatherings will soon be here. It is the season for fun, family and fellowship but don't forget about the dangers celebrations and decorative flourishes can pose to our furry friends.
While festive lights, fragile ornaments, and sweet treats can spread joy and play a big role in many of our holiday celebrations, they can also lead to something not so merry for your pets – an emergency trip to the veterinarian.
Before you deck the halls in your home, check out these tips from Santa Barbara Humane for keeping pets safe during this holiday season.
- Be careful with seasonal plants. Poinsettias, holly, ivy, and mistletoe make lovely holiday decorations, but they are toxic if your pet ingests them. So, either keep your festive plants outside or place them somewhere in your home that your pet cannot get to them.
- Pet-proof your Christmas tree. Christmas trees and the ornaments hung on them can be quite alluring for pets in your home. Anchoring your tree can stop it from tipping if your curious cat decides to climb it. To prevent your ornaments from being batted, chewed on, or broken, hang them out of reach on the tree's upper limbs.
- Be wary of wires. If your pet likes to chew, be mindful of how you power your holiday lights. A wire can deliver an electrical shock if chewed, and a chewed-on battery could leak and cause burns to your pet’s mouth and esophagus.
- Skip the tinsel. Shiny tinsel may look like a toy to your cat or dog. But tinsel is surprisingly strong and does not break down well in the digestive tract, so it may become stuck in your pet’s stomach or intestine if ingested. It may be best to skip this decoration if you have a pet in the household.
- Keep holiday sweets out of reach. Holiday treats can be tempting for everyone — including our pets. Unfortunately, chocolate, grapes, raisins, currants, and the artificial sweetener xylitol can all cause serious health issues in cats and dogs, so it’s best to keep holiday sweets away from your pet’s reach.