You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today in History: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 80
0 comments

Today in History: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 80

  • 0

Today is Wednesday, April 28, the 118th day of 2021. There are 247 days left in the year.

Highlight in History:

On April 28, 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.

On this date:

In 1788, Maryland became the seventh state to ratify the Constitution of the United States.

In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.

In 1952, war with Japan officially ended as a treaty signed in San Francisco the year before took effect. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as Supreme Allied commander in Europe; he was succeeded by Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway.

In 1958, the United States conducted the first of 35 nuclear test explosions in the Pacific Proving Ground as part of Operation Hardtack I. Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, began a goodwill tour of Latin America that was marred by hostile mobs in Lima, Peru, and Caracas, Venezuela.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Cyrus R. Vance, who had opposed the failed rescue mission aimed at freeing American hostages in Iran. (Vance was succeeded by Edmund Muskie.)

In 1986, the Soviet Union informed the world of the nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

In 1988, a flight attendant was killed and more than 60 persons injured when part of the roof of an Aloha Airlines Boeing 737 tore off during a flight from Hilo (HEE’-loh) to Honolulu.

In 1994, former CIA official Aldrich Ames, who had passed U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and then Russia, pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In 2001, a Russian rocket lifted off from Central Asia bearing the first space tourist, California businessman Dennis Tito, and two cosmonauts on a journey to the international space station.

In 2010, Coast Guard Rear Adm. Mary Landry said a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was worse than officials had believed, and that the federal government was offering to help industry giant BP contain the slick threatening the U.S. shoreline.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama reshuffled his national security team, with CIA Director Leon Panetta succeeding Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Gen. David Petraeus replacing Panetta at the CIA.

Five years ago: Vice President Joe Biden pressed Iraq during an unannounced visit not to let its crippling political crisis upend hard-fought gains against the Islamic State group.

One year ago: President Donald Trump signed an executive order under the Defense Production Act to keep meat packing plants open; it classified meat processing as critical infrastructure. The Navy said the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd who had tested positive for the coronavirus had risen to 64, or about one-fifth of the destroyer’s crew.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 91. Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 80. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 72. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 71. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 69. Actor Mary McDonnell is 69. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 68. Actor Nancy Lee Grahn is 65. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 61. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sidney David Kastner
Obituaries

Sidney David Kastner

Sidney David Kastner, passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Ynez, California on April 3rd, 2021 at the age of 90. Sid is survived by his…

Barbara Felch
Obituaries

Barbara Felch

Barbara Felch will be missed. She had a 40 year banking career, much of which served the Santa Ynez valley, she also was instrumental in estab…

Marie Louise Sisak
Obituaries

Marie Louise Sisak

Marie Louise Sisak was born in Birkadem, Algiers to Sebastien Gamil and Titine Benhamou in September of 1928. She was the second oldest of a f…

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

The Shock and Reality of Catching Covid After Being Vaccinated
Health, Medicine and Fitness

The Shock and Reality of Catching Covid After Being Vaccinated

  • Updated

As more Americans every day are inoculated, a tiny but growing number are contending with the disturbing experience of getting covid despite having had one shot, or even two. In data released Thursday, the CDC reported that at least 5,800 people had fallen ill or tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks or more after they completed both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News